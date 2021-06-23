Jennifer Aniston Would've "Proudly" Said She "Banged" David Schwimmer If It Were True

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

When life doesn't imitate art...

Despite Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's undeniable chemistry on Friends, the actress is setting the record straight about their off-camera relationship.

It was just a month ago that the former co-stars sent fans into a frenzy when they admitted they had crushes on each other IRL while filming the beloved television series. But according to the 52-year-old actress, they never acted on those feelings.

During an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer made it clear that she and the 54-year-old actor never hooked up.

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she shared on Wednesday, June 23. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel, and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."