Miley Cyrus' Cover of Cher's "Believe" Will Give You Chills

Watch : Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special

Miley Cyrus "Believes" in everyone.

The Grammy nominated songstress shared a stunning cover of Cher's hit single "Believe" ahead of the premiere of Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, available on Peacock this Friday, June 25 in honor of Pride Month. In the video posted on June 23, Miley rocks out in a white bedazzled crop top and matching long skirt, screaming, "Happy Pride, everybody!" before bursting into song.

An ensemble of drag queen performers accompany Miley in a choreographed dance, showing off their similarly sparkling sequin ensembles. Queens Kylie Sonique Love, Venus Ann Serena, Iris Lefluer, Raquel Rea Heart, Sapphire Mylan and Jaidynn Diore Fierce were among the dancers on-stage.

Other guest stars set to appear Friday include Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck and Maren Morris, who duets with Miley for ABBA's "Dancing Queen."

Miley took to Instagram to commemorate the sneak peek at the June 25 streaming event. "Believe, IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY @cher?!" Miley wrote on June 23. "THE ANSWER IS NO! #BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING!"