Summer Fun Flash Sale: Score Deals on Sunhats, Beach Bags, Pool Toys & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer is in full swing, which means many of us are spending more time outdoors. And to us, that just means we have another reason to shop. But for anyone who's worried about pushing their summer budget, don't fret. Once again, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez has you covered.
She found inflatable pools, pool floats, a paddleboard, and more seasonal products that you'll love. And, of course, she worked her magic (yet again) to secure some unbelievable discounts for E! shoppers.
Scroll below to check out Lilliana's summer picks at unbeatable prices, and make sure to sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter to get the latest Deals for Real finds delivered straight to your inbox!
Unsun Cosmetics Everyday Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen
Unsun CosmeticsSold By Unsun Cosmetics
The Unsun Cosmetics Everyday Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is the lightweight, everyday version of our hero powerhouse. With a smooth and silky finish, it provides sun protection without the white residue and leaves nothing but a beautiful shield against the sun's harmful rays!
Usually, it's $15.99, but Lillianna secured a $11.19 price tag through $30.
Unsun Cosmetics Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen
Unsun CosmeticsSold By Unsun Cosmetics
Unsun Cosmetics Mineral Tinted Sunscreen is a best-selling, 100% mineral sunscreen, primer, and color corrector in one! This sunscreen was formulated to cover a range of skin tones from olive to dark without leaving behind a ghostly residue. Allow Unsun Cosmetics to minimize your pores and moisturize your skin. Feel free to wear it alone or as a primer under your makeup. The incredible blend of natural extracts add to this amazingly clean, non-animal tested and reef-safe formulation. Stay protected!
Instead of paying $29, you can get this sunscreen for just $20.30 through 6/30.
Hat Attack Canvas Packable Hat
Hat AttackSold By Hat Attack
This canvas hat is both classic and trendy. It has built-in SPF protection and it's easily packable in your luggage or beach bag.
Typically, Hat Attack sells this for $70, but Lilliana secured a 30% discount.
Hat Attack Cotton Cord Bag
Hat AttackSold By Hat Attack
The neutral cords come in a trio of patterns to elevate this simple, yet detailed cotton bag. This is a summer style essential that pairs well with any outfit.
You could pay $110 for this or you can capitalize on this 30% discount and spend $77. And you know we love a deal. Thank you, Lilliana... again.
Hat Attack Sway Bag
Hat AttackSold By Hat Attack
This cute woven sway bag can be worn as a shoulder or hand bag for farmer's market trip or lunch with your friends. The possibilities are endless, but one thing is certain: you'll get a lot of compliments.
We suggest you nab this one now (or by 6/30), otherwise you'll pay $110 instead of $77.
Sunnylife Tube Lilo
Sunnylife Sold By Sunnylife
For those desperately seeking sunshine, this lilo with its silver confetti boasts the ultimate glistening skills. Who says inflatables are only for kids? This tubular support raft rocks the house (party), and Instagram, of course.
This float is sold for $60, but you can get it for $45 until 6/30.
Sunnylife Pool Ring
SunnylifeSold By Sunnylife
Sparkle in the sunshine all day long. Make the sunny season one to remember with Sunnylife's Insta-famous floats. Each sparkle is shaped as a little star or heart to be perfect in every detail.
Usually, this inflatable is $25, but thanks to Lilliana you can get it for $18.75 through 6/30. If you love summer, then put a (pool) ring on it.
Sunnylife The Pool
SunnylifeSold By Sunnylife
Bring the holiday vibe to your backyard all summer. Plonk yourself smack-bang in the middle of this inflatable pool and fill-up on glittery good times.
You can get this for $45 (instead of $60) through 6/30.
Retrospec Weekender Inflatable Paddle Board
RetrospecSold By Retrospec
Only 17 lbs when fully inflated, this ultralight stand up paddle board is a no-brainer addition for any weekend excursion. Deflate it, roll it up, and toss it in the included carry bag when you're off to your next destination. These inflatable paddle boards are constructed from armor-strength PVC and designed to withstand variable conditions.
You're gonna want to jump on this discount. After 6/30, this paddleboard is available for $349, but you pay $279.20 for a limited time.
Palette The Original High Fiver
Palette by PakSold By Palette by Pak
Meet your new best (go anywhere) friend, Palette's The Original High Fiver. This is the refillable smart beauty tool of your dreams. Save money, save space and reduce beauty waste. Simply take your favorite beauty, skincare, cosmetic and personal care products and fill, cap & go! A total game-changer whether it's in your makeup bag or your suitcase.
It's refillable, washable, reusable, game-changing... and it's on sale until 6/30. Normally, you can get this for $39, but it's on sale for $31.20.
While you're shopping for summer essentials, check out our favorite products for a cool night's sleep on a warm night.