Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Feud Takes Center Stage in New Lifetime Movie Trailer

As to be expected, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive royal rift—including that Oprah interview—is getting the Lifetime treatment. Scroll on to watch a sneak peek.

Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Sweet Messages From Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again getting the royal treatment. This time, courtesy of Lifetime.

The network's latest film, Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Palace, will dive into the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which detailed their decision to ultimately step down as senior royals and the alleged racism Meghan faced during her time in the U.K.

In the sneak peek released June 22, Prince Harry (played by Jordan Dean) says to his struggling wife (Sydney Morton), "I see you literally being hounded to death and I'm helpless to stop it."

To which she replies, "I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can't lose you." 

Though there have been other movies made about the couple, this will be the first detailing their departure from the royal family. In a bombshell Instagram post in January 2020, they announced the news and shared they were moving to North America.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

Since then, they've kept busy—to say the least. They've inked deals with Spotify and Netflix, expanded their philanthropy work and, yes, sat down with Oprah for that interview. In between, they've celebrated their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison's milestones and welcome daughter Lili Diana earlier this month.

"To have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing," Harry raved in March while sharing the news they were expecting a daughter. "But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

