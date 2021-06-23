Meet the Stars of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Soccer Team

Watch : Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?

These women are aiming for the goal—and the gold.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic soccer team was officially named by head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday, June 23 and we can promise you'll recognize at least one of these incredible athletes. After all, more than half of these players were members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic soccer team in Brazil.

The 18 players include goalkeepers Adrianna Franch and Alyssa Naeher; defenders Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn and Emily Sonnett; midfielders Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Samantha Mewis; and forwards Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe. The team's four alternates are goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Casey Krueger, midfielder Catarina Macario and forward Lynn Williams.

An extra round of applause goes to Carli and Tobin, who have made their fourth Olympic team, tying the current record set by Christie Pearce Rampone. Carli will also be the oldest-ever U.S. Women's Soccer Olympian when she rings in her 39th birthday just before the games on July 16.