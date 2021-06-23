Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos
Get Excited for Miley Cyrus' Peacock Pride Concert With These BTS Pics

The highly-anticipated Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You concert in honor of Pride Month is available to stream on Peacock starting June 25. See all the behind-the-scenes photos!

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 23, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVMusicLGBTQMiley CyrusExclusivesPridePeacockNBCUMaren Morris
Watch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special

It's officially a "Party in the U.S.A." in honor of Pride Month!

Powerhouse vocalist Miley Cyrus stars and co-directs the highly-anticipated Peacock concert event, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By Youpremiering on the streaming platform this Friday, June 25. Miley is joined by LGBTQ+ allies Maren MorrisLittle Big TownBrothers OsborneOrville PeckMickey Guyton and more special guests to celebrate love in all forms. 

Miley's hits like "The Climb" and "We Can't Stop" take on a new meaning with stripped down performances, audience sing-a-longs and moving lyrics that honor the progress in recent years with LGBTQ+ representation and de-stigmatizing sexual orientation. Her ballad "My Heart Beats For Love" was even written for her friend who was previously struggling to come out. 

"My heart continues to beat for this community 11 years later!" Cyrus captioned on Instagram on June 22. "I will never give up on the fight for justice, equality, & acceptance for everyone! Join me June 25th to celebrate #Pride and the progress we've made this far!"

Stars Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2021

Even fans join in for a special rendition of "We Can't Stop" as Miley lays it all out on-stage in the below preview clip that's sure to give you chills.

Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Miley's iconic Pride concert below, plus some previously released concert images that are sure to get you excited for the big event.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Vijat Mohindra/Peacock
Belting It Out

Miley Cyrus is surrounded by drag queen performers Kylie Sonique Love, Venus Ann Serena, Iris Lefluer, Raquel Rea Heart, Sapphire Mylan and Jaidynn Diore Fierce as she rocks out onstage for Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By Meco-directed by Miley herself. 

Katherine Bomboy/Peacock
Dancing Queens

Marren Morris joins Miley for a special rendition of ABBA's "Dancing Queen." 

Vijat Mohindra/Peacock
Steamy Performance

Miley strips down for a powerful performance that bares her soul. 

Vijat Mohindra/Peacock
Powerhouse Vocals

The "Party in the U.S.A." Grammy nominee shows off her pipes while wearing a black lace bustier and rainbow sequin skirt.

Peacock
Fans' Excitement

The audience erupted into a sing-a-long of Miley's hit "We Can't Stop."

Vijat Mohindra/Peacock
A True Believer

Miley dances alongside her gals Jaidynn Diore Fierce and Kylie Sonique Love while singing a cover of "Believe" by Cher.

Vijat Mohindra/Peacock
Dynamic Duo

Billy Ray Cyrus stops by to support Miley in the recording studio. 

