Arrow's Stephen Amell Addresses Claim He Was "Forcibly Removed" From Flight After Fight With Wife

Arrow actor Stephen Amell took to social media to address an "argument" he had with wife Cassandra on a flight, which led to him being asked to leave the plane.

Stephen Amell is setting the record straight on the controversy surrounding his recent flight.

On Wednesday, June 23, TMZ reported that the Arrow alum was "forcibly removed" from a plane after allegedly "screaming" at wife Cassandra Jean. Shortly after the news emerged, Stephen took to Twitter to address the claims. "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA," the 40-year-old star wrote. "I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

Stephen, who tied the knot with Cassandra in 2012, went on to note that he booked a flight home with Southwest two hours later and had no issues getting home. "I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story," he concluded. "Must be a slow news cycle."

The airline also confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday. "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin," a spokesperson, who did not name Stephen as the customer, told E! News. "The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."

Stephen, who shares 7-year-old daughter Mavi with his wife, had been in Austin to attend the ATX Television Festival. While Cassandra has not spoken out about the scene just yet, she did post about the ATX event on Instagram, writing alongside a picture with the actor, "We had a pretty good time @atxfestival."

