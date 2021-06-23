Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Reflects on Grief One Year After Father Steve Bing's Death

Damian Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley and the late Steve Bing, took to social media to share a message about his dad’s “devastating” death.

Damian Hurley is reflecting on grief on the one-year anniversary of his father Steve Bing's death. 

The model took to Instagram on June 22 and looked back at the day he and his mother, actress Elizabeth Hurley, received the "devastating news." 

"I didn't realise at the time quite how much it would affect me..." Damian wrote. "We all like to show 'perfect' versions of our lives—for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it's necessary."

The 19-year-old star noted it's been a "bloody hard" year "for everyone on the planet" and that "acknowledging that is vital."

"It's not weak to struggle," he added. "In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong. Thank you so much for all you."

Steve died at the age of 55 on June 22, 2020. The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled his death a suicide.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," Elizabeth wrote on Instagram on June 23, 2020. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

During his lifetime, Steve founded Shangri-La Entertainment and backed a number of movies, including The Polar Express, Beowulf, Get Carter and The Rolling Stones documentary Shine a Light. The film financier and producer was also a political donor, as well as a contributor to the Motion Picture & Television Fund. He is survived by his parents; his son with Elizabeth, Damian; and his daughter with tennis player Lisa Bonder, Kira.

