Blake Lively Is All of Us Watching Backstreet Boys Learn NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” Dance

Members of Backstreet Boys learning the moves to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye?" No, you are absolutely not dreaming of the year 2000—just ask mega-fan Blake Lively.
The Green Lantern actress shared her reaction to watching Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter learn the infamous "Bye Bye Bye" choreography (we're swooping our hand in that classic motion as we speak) from NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass. Lance first set the internet ablaze by sharing the crossover footage to his Instagram just a few days back.
Blake shared every fan's sentiment of finally not having to choose between the two boy bands by posting to her Instagram Story. "True story: I just watched this until Instagram finally cut me off by pausing the video," she wrote. "Because even they knew it was too much for me to handle in one sitting…"
She also joked that husband Ryan Reynolds is the one to blame, adding, "Also, a true story. My husband sent this to me. He understands the significance. God bless him."
The buzzworthy footage came from the pop stars' rehearsal as the collab group "Back-Sync." In fact, the stars completed a sold-out debut performance at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif. late last week. The four members united for Bingo Under the Stars, an evening in celebration of Pride and benefitting the Trevor Project and L.A. Pride.
Not only do Blake and Ryan (and every fan ever) understand the significance of the two worlds finally coming together to make boy band-hysteria magic—but so do the members, believe it or not.
"This has been a long time coming," AJ shared with Variety during rehearsals. "Everybody's wanted us to do something together and now we get to come together for an amazing cause."
"It's interesting to have the four of us knuckleheads do something together, which you've never seen before," Joey added. "BSB fans are very loyal, so we're going, ‘We get it—certain people liked one band or the other back in the day, but now it's okay to like both.'"
Nick also cracked the joke that if we were in the early 2000s, this probably wouldn't be a thing. "Twenty years ago? Hell no!" he quipped. "I'm kidding, because I still don't understand why we didn't get an opportunity to do more things together, but we learned that it was managers and stuff happening behind-the-scenes that prevented it. Better late than never, right?"
"It just fits," AJ added. "Not that that the five of us [Backstreet Boys] don't work because we obviously do, but it's a different feeling. It's like when you've been in the same relationship for a long time, take a break, meet somebody new and it's fresh and exciting!"
As fresh and exciting as this is, we need a second to drum up some "Back-Sync" gear.