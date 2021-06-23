Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes for Rum Brand's Controversial Name

Michael B. Jordan addressed criticism of his new rum brand's name on June 22 after Nicki Minaj and others called for him to change it.

By Ryan Gajewski Jun 23, 2021 5:23 AMTags
ControversyAlcoholNicki MinajCelebritiesMichael B. Jordan
Watch: Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life"

Michael B. Jordan is addressing concerns expressed by Nicki Minaj and other social media users over the name of his rum brand. 

On Tuesday, June 22, the Black Panther actor took to his Instagram Story to apologize for calling his new rum brand J'Ouvert after accusations that the name appropriated Caribbean culture. 

"I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on," Michael wrote. "Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations..."

The 34-year-old Creed star went on to explain that the brand will be renamed in light of the outcry.

"We hear you," he continued. "I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."

photos
Michael B. Jordan's Hottest Photos

Scrutiny of the brand began after Michael's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, posted images from an apparent launch party for J'Ouvert rum over the weekend and congratulated him on the new business venture, as seen in screenshots shared online. 

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani & Jean-Luc Address Baby Drama

2

Nicki Minaj Asks Michael B. Jordan to Change Controversial Name of Rum

3

A Guide to Nick Cannon's Sprawling Family Before Baby No. 7 Arrives

J'Ouvert is a festival highlighting Caribbean culture and held annually in Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada during Carnival, along with being observed worldwide.

Among the social media users voicing their issues with the name was Nicki Minaj, who is Trinidadian. Earlier in the day on June 22, she reposted a message about the event's cultural significance and urged the actor to rename his rum. 

"I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive," the rapper wrote. "but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper."

Trending Stories

1

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani & Jean-Luc Address Baby Drama

2

Nicki Minaj Asks Michael B. Jordan to Change Controversial Name of Rum

3

A Guide to Nick Cannon's Sprawling Family Before Baby No. 7 Arrives

4

Former MLB Star Ben Zobrist Accuses Pastor of Affair With His Wife

5
Breaking

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split Again After Reconciliation

Latest News

Jeopardy! Apologizes for "Outdated and Inaccurate" Medical Clue

Exclusive

Meet the Woman Defending Intimate Relationship With Inmate Chris Watts

Michael B. Jordan Responds to Criticism of Rum Brand's Name

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 6 Kids Dress as Boss Baby for Red Carpet

Vanessa Bryant Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant's Crash

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani & Jean-Luc Address Baby Drama

Botched Tackles Body Dysmorphia and a Heartbreaking Nose Job