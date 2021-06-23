Why Workout Dresses & Tennis Skirts Are This Summer's Top Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The tennis skirt trend is gaining momentum thanks to stars like Kendall Jenner, Melissa Gorga and Hannah Ann Sluss modeling the right way to pull off the iconic silhouette outside of a tennis match. Most recently, the internet is buzzing with another new athleisure obsession: exercise dresses. And we're here for it!
It's no wonder why tennis skirts and exercise dresses are taking over. Besides offering more comfort and breathability than leggings, both styles allow you to go from the gym to lunch with friends in no time. Whether you wear them for athletic purposes or not, these trendy fits need to be in your closet ASAP! Plus, you can always throw on a graphic tee or denim jacket to dress up your tennis skirt or exercise dress.
Below, we rounded up our favorite exercise dresses and tennis skirts from brands like Alo, Outdoor Voices, Girlfriend Collective, Amazon and more!
Varsity Tennis Skirt
Alo's tennis skirts always sell out, but they just got restocked in new shades like this lavender one! Between the pleated details, hidden pocket and 4-way stretch, you you're going to want one in every color. Plus, Kendall Jenner is a fan!
Match Point Tennis Skirt
If you're not about the pleat lifestyle, this tennis skirt from Alo Yoga is for you! It has a comfy inner short and elastic waistband to guarantee ultimate comfort and unrestricted mobility.
The Exercise Dress
This is the dress that started the trend! Outdoor Voice's iconic Exercise Dress is a must. It has adjustable straps, a built-in shorts liner with two pockets and leg grippers to help you move freely without worry. If you've been eyeing this, you better act fast because this color and few others are selling out.
Loovoo Women's Pleated Tennis Skirts with Pockets
Whether you like to bike, cheer, walk or play tennis, this affordable skirt will come in handy!
Fig Undress
We love a lot of things about this exercise dress! First of all, the neckline is everything! Most importantly, it's made from 90% recycled plastic bottles. Yay for sustainable fashion!
Horizon Skort
This flattering skirt comes in eight bold and neutral colors, which you can pair with a matching top. Plus, it has built-in shorts with mesh pockets!
Saadiya Sport Dresses for Women
With sweat-wicking fabric, this dress will help you look cool, calm and collected after you're done with your workout.
RecTrek Skort
We let out an audible "ooh and ahh" when we saw this adorable skort! It has an adjustable waistband to ensure even more comfort and flexibility.
HonourSex Women's Pleated Golf Skirt with Pockets
This lightweight skirt comes in a couple colorful hues and prints, so you can find the perfect fit for your aesthetic. Plus, it has pockets that fit keys, cards and phones.
One Amazon reviewer said, "I love this skirt so much!! Cannot recommend enough. I have no reason to buy another but I almost want to so I can live in it. It's lightweight and easy to style I could honestly wear it every day."
In My Feels Everyday Dress
With a built-in bra and shorts, this figure-flattering dress will allow you to squat, play, hike and power walk in style.
High-Rise 2-in-1 Side Pocket Flared Skirt
How cute is this houndstooth skirt? Wear it to work out or pair it with a graphic tee or tank for a fun off-the-court look.
Serene Stride Dress
Also available in white and sizes 2-14, this online-exclusive dress will hug you in all the right places.
