Dua Lipa’s Birthday Tribute to Anwar Hadid Proves Just How Serious Their Romance Is

Dua Lipa is proving just how much she's ready to "Love Again" with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning songstress dedicated a heartwarming post to her partner on Instagram. Dua, 25, is three years older than her boyfriend.

She shared nine different pictures on the app alongside a sweet caption in his honor.

"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc," Dua started her caption. "Another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today."

In the first photo Dua posted, she leaned on Anwar while he was shirtless for a selfie. Another pic showed her hugging him from behind. Later on in the gallery, she pinched his cheek while he was driving. One pic was especially intimate, showing Dua holding Anwar's hand in bed.