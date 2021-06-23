Spongelle Body Buffers for 25% Off? Your Skin Will Thank You

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors. We love to keep up with a regular self-care regimen, but we also know that can get a little pricey at times. That's why we are so excited to share our latest E! Shop Girl Summer deal. This time, we are all about exfoliation. It is essential to exfoliate your skin, especially if you want an even self-tanner application this summer (hint, hint).
Our go-to exfoliant? Spongelle. Say goodbye to germ-infested loofahs. Spongelle's signature product is its body wash-infused buffer. Using this one product means you can ditch multiple products during your shower routine. This sponge can replace an exfoliator, body wash, loofah, and moisturizer just to name a few. The soap is already inside of the sponge. Just add water and lather up. Each one can be used multiple times (14-30 uses for full-size products) and it doesn't grow bacteria like conventional loofahs. It's mess-free, so it's perfect for traveling or to keep in your gym bag.
Aside from exfoliating, each sponge is full of essential oils and it's super hydrating. Oh, and it's adorable and easy to store. Each one has a string attached so you can just hang it on your shower head or a hook. It doesn't get much easier than this. The only tough part is deciding which fragrance is right for you, but thankfully, E! shoppers will get 25% sitewide at Spongelle. Just make sure you put the promo code EONLINE in during checkout.
Spongelle Bulgarian Rose Wild Flower Bath Sponge
Choose your favorite scent to pamper your senses, cleanse, and massage your skin.
Spongelle Spongette Assorted Soap Gift Pack- Set of 8
If you don't want to choose just one, go with a variety pack.
Spongelle Men's Super Buffer
Spongelle's Men's Super Buffer is enriched with a blend of energizing extracts . This travel-size sponge is good for 12+ washes.
Spongelle Sponge Animals
Anyone can use the animal-shaped sponges, but kids will definitely love these fun designs.
And just in case you need some more convincing, check out these rave reviews:
"Say goodbye to Lufas! I can't live without these!"
"I love this product so much. The scent is wonderful and long lasting. I get compliments all the time at work on my "perfume". I dont use perfume, its my Spongelle body soap sponge"
"It gives a nice gentle exfoliation, feels great, and smells great!"
"I love this soap it smells amazing and the smell lingers. It lathers very well even after multiple uses. I am in love this is my new shower staple."
"I love the way it lathers. I rub the soap lather on my skin and its like a creamy lotion."
Protect your skin with sunscreen every time you leave the house! These are our favorites.