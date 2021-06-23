See Sutton Call Out Crystal for Talking Behind Her Back in Dramatic RHOBH Preview

The claws are out.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, airing on June 23, Crystal Kung Minkoff confronts Sutton Stracke about the ongoing gossip surrounding their feud—but Sutton seemingly calls out Crystal's alleged hypocrisy.
"I want to talk to you," Crystal starts. "The reason I just wanted to pull you aside is that it was brought up to me that people are still talking about us."
Sutton agrees: "Oh, I was going to bring it up."
Crystal explains that she finds the gossip amongst her RHOBH co-stars "annoying" and expects Sutton to think the same. Yet, Sutton calls Crystal's actions "dangerous" when speaking behind one another's backs.
"I agree, like I promised you and you promised me that you wouldn't talk about this," Crystal recalls.
"You didn't do your promise," Sutton claps back before a wide-eyed Crystal clarifies, "No, people keep bring it up to me."
Cue the rewind footage of Crystal discussing her and Sutton's Lake Tahoe trip misunderstanding with various cast members behind Sutton's back.
"So Sutton came in my room and I was like f--king butt naked and then I dropped to the ground," Crystal tells her co-stars of the awkward incident that only worsened her relationship with Sutton in the flashback. "Like, it was really creepy."
Back at their heart-to-heart, Crystal adds, "I would love to never talk about this again but everyone keeps asking me about it so I have to respond."
Sutton isn't sold: "If she didn't want to talk about it, she wouldn't talk about it," she says in a confessional.
Watch the cringe clip above to see them both agree they don't want to continue fighting, and tune in tonight to see their drama continue!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)