YouTuber Camryn Clifford Honors Late Husband Landon on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Camyrn Clifford showed her Instagram followers that even though she lost her husband Landon at age 19 in August 2020, he still lives on through her memory.
The 20-year-old YouTuber took to her social media page to express her feelings on June 22 less than one year after his passing.
"Today would have been 6 years since we started dating and 2 years of marriage," Camryn wrote in her caption. "Happy anniversary lover, I miss you so much."
Camryn also shared a series of pictures of her and Landon before he died. The last picture in her Instagram gallery showed the couple in formal attire smiling at one another.
Following Landon's death, Camryn shared a YouTube video on their channel called "My Husband Passed Away." Their family YouTube account, Cam&Fam, has more than 1.6 million subscribers.
During the 36-minute video, Camryn revealed that Landon died by suicide. He was in a coma before being announced brain dead on August 18.
The YouTuber told her followers that Landon was an organ donor.
"He always put others above himself," Camryn stated. "Even in death, he was caring about people."
In the video, Camryn also spoke about Landon's mindset around the time of his death.
"I know he was not thinking rationally," she explained in the video. "He's a very impulsive person. He always has been and he does things without thinking and I think he felt guilty about how everything has gone for the past year and I think he just felt like a burden and like we'd be better off without him, which is so far from the truth and I wish he would have known that. I am heartbroken. Collette is confused. There is no way that we're better off without him."
"If he knew everything that would follow after he did what he did, he wouldn't have," the star expressed. "That's why I am here to tell his story because there are so many people out there who need to hear about what comes after."
Landon is survived by his two children with Camryn: Collette Briar Clifford, 3, and Delilah Rose Clifford, 13 months.