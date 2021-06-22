Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Go Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $16.75 Million Home "Burnin' Up" the Market

New parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently put their Los Angeles home on the market. Lucky for fans, they can now get a sneak peek inside the 15,000-square-foot property.

If the real estate market is hot, then this couple's home is "Burnin' Up."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are putting their Los Angeles-area home on the market for a cool $16.75 million.

Located in the small neighborhood of Encino, the property features nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. And if you're in the market for a house full of amenities, this may be the place for you. Guests are treated to an extensive surround sound system as well as a state-of-the-art theatre. An expansive security system keeps homeowners feeling safe as they enjoy a lap pool, aquarium, fog machine, disco lights and covert DJ station in the backyard. Yes, a rock star truly lived his best life here. 

But with a four-car garage, putting green, secondary prep kitchen, custom wine cellar and private balconies, there's something for everyone. As a result, we predict potential buyers will be fighting over this property sooner rather than later.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

While Joe and Sophie's next destination remains unknown, fans can get a look inside the special place they called home in our gallery below. Just consider us a "Sucker" for this property.

Anthony Barcelo
Welcome Home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Los Angeles home is officially on the market and based on initial inside photos, we wouldn't be surprised if an offer was already placed. 

Anthony Barcelo
Chill Now

The contemporary masterpiece contains 15,000 square feet of living space upon almost one acre of private property. 

Anthony Barcelo
Gather Around

Whether its family members, DNCE bandmates or Game of Thrones cast members visiting, they have more than a few places to sit and enjoy. 

Anthony Barcelo
Master Oasis

After a long day of work or traveling, Joe and Sophie can find plenty of rest and relaxation in their master suite, which includes a spacious balcony.

Anthony Barcelo
Take a Seat

Whether you want to enjoy a hot cup of coffee in the morning or host a dinner for dozens of special guests at night, Joe and Sophie's kitchen can likely handle it all. 

Anthony Barcelo
Entertainer's Dream

Grab some popcorn and head inside Joe and Sophie's movie theatre that features your very own big screen. And yes, you can also watch TV and concerts in this room fit for any star. 

