Rachel Zegler's Disney Princess Wish Comes True as Snow White in Disney's Live-Action Movie

Rachel Zegler's Disney wish is about to come true.

The West Side Story actress has snagged the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, her rep and Disney confirmed to E! News. Production for the adaptation of the 1938 animated film will begin in 2022, per Deadline.

Director Marc Webb spoke on the lead actress's talents. "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," he shared with Deadline. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

The movie will reportedly include music created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have already worked with Disney before. The duo created a song alongside Disney music legend Alan Menken for the 2018 live-action remake Aladdin, titled "Speechless."

The musical pair also worked on La La Land and The Greatest Showman, as well as the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation starring Ben Platt.