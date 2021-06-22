Why Snooki Is "Concerned" Over Co-Star Angelina Pivarnick's Sex Life

All about the smush!
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation icon Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi surprised her reality TV roomies by returning to the hit franchise following her 2019 "retirement" announcement—and now she has plenty to say about the sex life of her co-star and former frenemy Angelina Pivarnick.
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, Snooki revealed that she's buried the hatchet with Angelina following a cringe wedding speech, but now she's worried about how Angelina's marriage to Chris Larangeira is faring.
"Supposedly they haven't had sex in a year," Snooki dished on Tuesday, June 22. "First of all, I would be concerned. 'Are you attracted to me, what's going on?'"
While Snooki continued that she's "very concerned" about Angelina, season four of Family Vacation has followed the ongoing drama between Angelina and Chris, even including rumors of infidelity. Plus, Snooki can't relate to not "smushing" for more than a few days.
"Sometimes I make the first move," she teased of her marriage to Jianni LaValle. "Meet me in the nursery, we're doing it on the floor."
The mother of three explained she's "totally fine" with Angelina after apologizing, but that Snooki can't help but feel "relieved" that she was absent for the season three post-wedding drama.
"That was so freakin' dramatic," Snooki explained. "I was glad I let Angelina know that we didn't do that intentionally, it backfired. We thought it was funny but clearly we're not comedians. I'm glad everything died down so it wasn't awkward and dramatic."
As for her big return to the series, Snooki kept it a secret from her co-stars. "I was shaking," Snooki recalled. "I've done this show for like, 10 years, but I think I was so nervous because I wanted them to freak out."
Ultimately her decision to reunite with her roommates stemmed from her desire to be there for them during their milestone moments. "I just felt like me not going back because I didn't want to film was very selfish," Snooki admitted. "I had to be there for them and also I feel like the fans would love for me to come back and reunite. It was kind of an easy decision but I definitely needed the break so I'm glad I did it."
Her time away from the reality TV cameras also put things into perspective for the mother of three: "The break was definitely needed for me," Snooki reflected. "Mentally, it was just draining with all the drama and everything. I don't do drama well...Also I wanted time to be with my kids and just not worry about filming."
Snooki even has incorporated a new rule for her Jersey Shore schedule. "I'm not going to leave my kids for [more than] two days," she concluded. "You have me for a night. I'm trying to make it work, but Jianni knows and he doesn't care. He's like, 'Go, honey, go on, have fun, do your thing.'"
Watch the full interview above for all the behind-the-scenes details of Snooki's return to Jersey Shore!