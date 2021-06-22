Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Jet Off to Mexico After Completing Prison Time

Watch : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are soaking up their freedom.

Two months after Giannulli was released from home confinement—ending his five-month prison sentence—he and the Fuller House alum headed to Mexico. According to an eyewitness, the married pair of 23 years spent four days there with friends after traveling on a private jet.

As for how they spent their days, according to the source, the Mossimo brand founder played golf with his pals before they all met back up for time at the pool.

"The guys all loved Mossimo and were jumping on him and having fun," the eyewitness described. "Lori joined them and seemed very friendly and happy."

Overall, "They all seemed to have a great time," the eyewitness noted, "and loved being there on vacation together."

The couple was photographed on June 19 after arriving in Mexico, Loughlin donning a brimmed hat with a pink ribbon border and carrying a yellow and tan tote bag.