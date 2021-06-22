F9's Nathalie Emmanuel Reveals What Helped Her With Body Image Struggle

Nathalie Emmanuel is sharing her self-love journey.



The F9 star graced the cover of the July/August issue of Women's Health and in an interview with the publication, the actress revealed she, at one point in time, struggled with her body image.



"You know how on Facebook it shows you a memory of yourself from six years ago or four years ago?" she said. "A picture came up on my phone, and I went, ‘I look so great!' But I also remember that at the time [of that photo], I thought I was overweight and needed to do all these unhealthy things. We just beat ourselves up constantly, and we're never perfect enough."



Seeing the photo sparked a bit of a lightbulb moment for Nathalie, who realized that after years of negative self-talk and comparing herself to others, she wanted to change her mindset.