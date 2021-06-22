Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker’s Kids During Beach Getaway

During a family-filled weekend getaway, Kourtney Kardashian spent time bonding with boyfriend Travis Barker’s kids over a little fun in the sun. See the cute video.

By Kisha Forde Jun 22, 2021
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Kourtney Kardashian is making quite the splash when it comes to spending a little quality time with Travis Barker's kids.
 
The Poosh founder shared a sweet clip of herself and Travis enjoying some fun at the beach in Montecito, Calif., alongside the rocker's two children—Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler and his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.
 
The 42-year-old mom—who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick—simply captioned the precious June 21 Instagram post, "Weekend," with an added heart emoji. While Travis commented that it was the "best weekend."
 
The love between the two families seems to be growing by the day, as a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively told E! News in May that Kourtney has become like a second mother to 15-year-old Alabama.

"Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama," the source shared, adding that both she and her brother Landon, "have a rough relationship with their mother, and Kourtney has been a huge support system." 

Similar to this past weekend's festivities, the insider also explained that the reality star likes to hang out with his kids and do fun activities together, noting, "She will invite Alabama over to the house for Pilates and lunch."

However, the budding relationship between Kourtney and Travis' kids sounds deeper than just hanging out and having fun, as the source explained, "Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on."

"Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it's comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around," the insider continued. "Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It's been a great fit for everyone." 

Looks like they're starting off the summer with a bang!

