Sarah Paulson Recalls Awkward Encounter With Matthew Perry at Star-Studded "Make Out Party"

Well, this is not how we thought today would start.
Sometimes celebrities catch you off-guard with a real gem of a story—and such was the case for Sarah Paulson when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, June 21 in person. During her chat with Jimmy Kimmel, the Ratched star recalled one unforgettable night out with Carrie Fisher early in her career. As Paulson explained, she had to go to a party at an executive's house by herself, but fortunately, Fisher was also there by herself and they hit it off.
The story got even juicier, however, when the two women left. "She was in front of me in her car and I was in my car," Paulson described. "She rolled down her window and shouted out, 'Hey, do you want to come to a party?'"
The American Horror Story star excitedly obliged and ended up going to a party Fisher coined "Gore Vidal's make out party," attended by the likes of Shirley MacLaine and possibly Queen Latifah, Paulson said.
As you might have guessed by the name, kissing was involved. "I didn't see anyone make out," she said, "but there was a hat with names in it and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat."
Paulson ended up being one of those selections—but it didn't end well. "Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat," she said of the Friends alum, "and then promptly left the room."
How did she know Perry pulled her name? Because he told her. "I was like, 'Uh, well let's kiss!'" Paulson recalled, "and he was like, 'No.'"
In fairness, Paulson noted that they knew each other through a friend and it was awkward. But, like any good bizarre Hollywood tale, this one comes full circle.
"We ended up playing romantic partners years later on a show called Studio 60," Paulson said, "and then I got my kiss. I got several kisses."