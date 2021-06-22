Avril Lavigne Proves She Hasn't Aged in TikTok Debut With "Sk8er Boi" Tony Hawk

Watch : Avril Lavigne Went to Billie Eilish's 18th Birthday

TikTok wasn't good enough for her... until now!

Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut, and it was well worth the wait.

The singer, now 36 but perfectly ageless, lip-synced to her own hit song "Sk8er Boi" in her first video on the platform, seemingly filmed from her beachside home in Malibu, Calif. Avril wore a red-and-blue striped tie, graphic tee and pair of black shorts as she rocked our world.

Naturally, her signature blonde hair was down and her nails were coated in black polish straight out of our pop punk dreams.

Before the chorus, she passed the metaphorical baton to none other than real life skater boy, Tony Hawk, who donned her tie as he took a dive down a skate ramp on his pink board.

Avril captioned her clip (which unlocked so many childhood memories), "He was a... @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding."

The 1.8 million people that liked the video were instantly brought back to 2002, when the song debuted. One wrote, "what in the 2003 is this???" and another fan added, "This is the collab we all wanted in middle school."