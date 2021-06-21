All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended with a cliffhanger at the rose ceremony. Yes, we saw Katie Thurston hand out roses on the dates, but the cocktail party paused in response to concerns that some suitors were "here for the wrong reasons." This week's episode starts right where they left off and then they kept it moving with more dates. The Bachelor alum Nick Viall shows up for a group date, encouraging the guys to share more of their personal stories.
Of course, we are watching the show for the drama (and the eventual love), but there's also some great fashion to obsess over and dissect, especially since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are a part of the season too, serving as co-hosts. If you watch the show thinking "I wonder where she got that dress" every week, don't worry because we have you covered.
We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly.
Katie shined (literally) in this rose ceremony dress. The unusual shade of green, unique cut, and the sparkling fabric make this a dress to remember.... and emulate.
Ong-Oaj Pairam Eris One-Sleeve Draped Lamé Gown
This gown is a showstopper... literally. Well, sort of. The episode did end with "to be continued" while this outfit was on screen. Yeah, there was a lot of drama at the cocktail party, but it was hard not to focus on this green Ong-Oaj Pairam dress, especially since it got so much screen time for two episodes in a row.
SheIn One Shoulder Wrap Hem Glitter Dress
You'll feel ready to hand out roses in this glittery, one-shoulder dress.
Tadashi Shoji Single Long Sleeve Asymmetric Dress
This dress has that same one-shoulder look, but with a much more subtle fabric. If sequins aren't your thing, then this take on the ensemble is a great alternative for you.
SheIn Asymmetrical Neck Glitter Top
Yes, this isn't a dress, but let's be honest, most of us don't have a ton of occasions that make sense for us to wear a sparkly green dress. You can play up the glamour of this one-shoulder, sequin top by pairing it with an equally festive bottom or you can balance things out by going more casual with a pair of jeans.
Kaitlyn and Tayshia opted for sparkling mini dresses at the rose ceremony. Kaitlyn went with a long-sleeve, velvet dress in navy while Tayshia shined in a gold cowl neck mini.
Fendi Cowl-Neck Metallic Minidress
The Fendi Cowl-Neck Metallic Minidress stunned during the rose ceremony.
Boohoo Florence Satin Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress
That Fendi dress from the episode is truly stunning, but it's not budget-friendly for many people. Check out this satin mini from Boohoo. It's gold, gorgeous, and it's on sale.
Forever 21 Satin Cowl Slip Dress
This gold slip dress has that same cowl neck at the front, but with a different fabric and a midi length.
Nightway Sequinned Cowlneck Gown
This gown has the same neckline, and high shine, but it has a long length and sultry slit at the leg.
Dundas Embellished Velvet Mini Dress
The glistening crystals from this dress shined during the episode. And that wasn't all. The velvet mini also has an open back.
Sugar Lips Women's Melrose Velvet Wrap Dress
This dress looks so familiar, right? This is a rose ceremony-level dress for a fraction of the price.
Club L Sequin High Neck Mini Dress in Navy
This mini isn't a dead ringer for the navy blue rose ceremony dress, but it does exude those same vibes.
Nick and Katie kept it casual during a group date. Katie wore a cozy, open-knit white sweater. And Nick continued this season's "one flannel shirt per episode" minimum by wearing this classic red and black button-up shirt.
Venus Open Knit Sweater
Unfortunately, the Intermix white sweater from the episode is sold out, but this one from Venus is a great substitute.
Born to Fly White Loose Knit Reversible Sweater
This open-knit sweater is actually two shirts in one. You can wear it with the V-neck at the front. Or you can flip it around for a boat neck at the front and a V at the back.
Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Extra Soft Flannel Essential Shirt
This women's flannel is not the shirt we saw during the group date, but it is very similar and it's on sale.
Men's Croft & Barrow Extra-Soft Woven Flannel Button-Down Shirt
Here's a men's flannel that's also very similar to the one we saw during the group date.
It was admittedly tough to pay attention to the fashion during Katie's date with Michael. First, she flipped her vehicle over (but thankfully she was not badly injured). And then, her connection with Michael A was just so beautiful to witness that it was difficult to notice anything else.
Mackage Ramona Jacket
This white, hooded jacket was perfect for the daytime portion of the date, but, unfortunately, there aren't many left at Revolve.
The North Face Resolve 2 Jacket
If you can't nab the Mackage jacket from the episode, this North Face one is a close second. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It comes in black too.
Calvin Klein Water Resistant Zip Hooded Rain Jacket in White
Wearing white apparel on a dirt track might not have been the most practical idea, but it sure did look cute. This Calvin Klein rain jacket is a great swap for the one from the episode.
