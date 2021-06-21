BREAKING

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split
See Miley Cyrus Share a Message of Love in Stand By You Pride Special Preview

Miley Cyrus hits a high note in a stunning rendition of her hit single, "My Heart Beats For Love." Check out the sneak peek of her Peacock Pride special Stand By You here!

Miley Cyrus' heart beats for all types of love. 

The Grammy nominee gave fans a sneak peek at her Peacock Pride concert, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You on Monday, June 21. The special, which airs this Friday, June 25, features special guests Maren MorrisLittle Big TownBrothers OsborneOrville PeckMickey Guyton and more country music stars in honor of Pride Month.

Cyrus is slated to perform an array of her hits such as "The Climb" and "Party in the U.S.A." while covering beloved classics like "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong," "Dancing Queen," and a special Madonna medley featuring "Music," "Express Yourself," and "Like A Prayer." 

It's clear Cyrus is at home at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as she belts out an eye-popping rendition of her single "My Heart Beats For Love" in the below preview.

The multi-hyphenate talent shared on Instagram her own excitement to return to the stage for a meaningful cause. 

"My heart continues to beat for this community 11 years later!" Cyrus penned. "I will never give up on the fight for justice, equality, & acceptance for everyone! Join me June 25th to celebrate #Pride and the progress we've made this far!" 

Watch the impressive performance below and tune into the concert this Friday, June 25 on Peacock!

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

