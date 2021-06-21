See Miley Cyrus Share a Message of Love in Stand By You Pride Special Preview

Watch : Miley Cyrus Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus' heart beats for all types of love.

The Grammy winner gave fans a sneak peek at her Peacock Pride concert, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You on Monday, June 21. The special, which airs this Friday, June 25, features special guests Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more country music stars in honor of Pride Month.

Cyrus is slated to perform an array of her hits such as "The Climb" and "Party in the U.S.A." while covering beloved classics like "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong," "Dancing Queen," and a special Madonna medley featuring "Music," "Express Yourself," and "Like A Prayer."

It's clear Cyrus is at home at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as she belts out an eye-popping rendition of her single "My Heart Beats For Love" in the below preview.

The multi-hyphenate talent shared on Instagram her own excitement to return to the stage for a meaningful cause.