Stuntman Alex Harvill's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are being revealed in regards to Alex Harvill's passing.

On June 21, the Grant County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the stuntman's autopsy was completed last week. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the torso. His body has since been released to a funeral home.

The news comes less than a week after E! News learned that the 28-year-old father of two died after crashing his motorcycle while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport in Washington.

Alex, who previously held the title for the longest dirt to dirt jump of 297 feet, hoped to break his own record at the Moses Lake Airshow by jumping 351 feet.

Event organizers were one of the first to inform fans that Alex had been injured during a practice. "We regret to report today at our first event of the airshow—the Guinness World Record Jump Attempt, Alex Harvill was injured during his warm-up before the jump and has been taken to the hospital," the Instagram post stated. "Our hearts are with Alex and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery."