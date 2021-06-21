Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton in Sweet Father's Day Message: "We Love U"

Watch : Did Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Secretly Get Married?!

Gwen Stefani's latest tribute to Blake Shelton proves she and her kids are happy anywhere with the country superstar.

On Sunday, June 20, the "Cool" singer, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, took to social media to gush over her fiancé on a very special day. "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know," Gwen wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Blake and her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, "we love u so much @blakeshelton gx."

In the cute pics, the "God's Country" singer can be seen spending time with Gwen's boys on his ranch in Oklahoma, as well on a stage before one of his performances.

As for his stepdad title, Blake previously opened up about how much the three boys mean to him. "There's definitely nothing easy about it," he admitted in a February interview on radio show The Ride With Kimo & Heather. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"