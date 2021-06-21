Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Surprising Reaction After Grey's Anatomy Fan Calls Last Season "Trash"

Ellen Pompeo gave a surprisingly thoughtful response to a Grey's Anatomy fan who slammed the recently concluded season 17 as "trash."

Ellen Pompeo is surprisingly open to hearing all types of feedback from Grey's Anatomy fans as the long-running medical drama heads into season 18. 

The 51-year-old actress tweeted her reaction after a fan of the show criticized the recently completed season 17 as "dumpster [fire emoji] trash!" The fan noted, "I love the show but not this season."

On Friday, June 18, Ellen posted quite the magnanimous message in response. "All good! Seventeen seasons we can't please everyone all the time," the star wrote. "it's definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it…thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love [prayer-hands and kiss emoji]."

But Ellen wasn't done yet with weighing in on the fan's appraisal. When a different user praised Ellen for shutting down the criticism, the actress clarified that she wasn't actually bothered by the initial comment.

"No honestly no shade at all …the only show I've ever stuck with until the end was The Sopranos," Ellen posted.

Later, in apparent response to other individuals who were upset with the fan's criticism, the star known for playing Meredith Grey went on to further defend viewers' right to voice their problems with the show.

"But why is someone saying they didn't like something bad? It's literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of s--t I don't like," Ellen tweeted. She added, "Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really f--ked up couple of years we have had."

ABC/Ron Batzdorff

This particular season featured plenty of hotly debated story lines and moments, including Meredith's dream sequences set on the beach as the character battled COVID-19. In addition, season 17 saw the departure of such longtime cast members as Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew DeLuca) and Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery)

Ellen is known for encouraging open discussion with her fans. In April, she joked around with a fan who didn't appreciate that the actress was posting spoilers for recently aired episodes. 

