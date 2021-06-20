Justin Timberlake Celebrates Father's Day With Adorable First Photo of Baby Phineas

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

When it comes to celebrating the joys of fatherhood, Justin Timberlake "can't stop the feeling."

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 20, the Grammy winner marked Father's Day 2021 with a sweet post about how special it's been to become a dad. Additionally, he gushed over his two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 12 months, who he shares with his wife, Jessica Biel.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," Justin began his caption. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"

The "SexyBack" singer also posted a collage of images that captured behind-the-scenes moments with his sons. In one photo, Justin even showed off his youngest Phineas, which marks the first time he's shared a snapshot of his little one.