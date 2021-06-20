Justin Timberlake Celebrates Father's Day With Adorable First Photo of Baby Phineas

When it comes to celebrating the joys of fatherhood, Justin Timberlake "can't stop the feeling."
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 20, the Grammy winner marked Father's Day 2021 with a sweet post about how special it's been to become a dad. Additionally, he gushed over his two sons, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 12 months, who he shares with his wife, Jessica Biel.
"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," Justin began his caption. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"
The "SexyBack" singer also posted a collage of images that captured behind-the-scenes moments with his sons. In one photo, Justin even showed off his youngest Phineas, which marks the first time he's shared a snapshot of his little one.
In the sweet picture, the Palmer actor appeared to be playing a video game with Silas sitting by his side, while Phineas held onto a controller and sat on the floor. But considering Justin and Jessica are notoriously private about their personal life, they concealed their children's faces on the 'gram.
It was just last week that The Sinner actress shared rare details about her family.
"I'm spending a lot of time at home on Zooms in my apartment," she told Dax Shepard on the June 14 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. "Hanging with my baby, changing diapers, doing nap time."
The mom of two even dished on secretly welcoming Phineas last summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple didn't confirm the baby news until January 2021.
"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," Jessica explained. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."
She also opened up about expanding her family, sharing, "Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like. The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it's amazing."
"It's so interesting. It's so funny," she added. "The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. He's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."
