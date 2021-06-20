How Kim Kardashian Honored Kanye West on First Father's Day Since Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her first Father's Day since she filed for divorce from Kanye West.
For the holiday on Sunday, June 20, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram page a collection of throwback photos of the dads in her life, starting with an image of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian kissing their late father, Robert Kardashian, followed by a pic of her soon-to-be ex-husband with their four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives!" Kim wrote. "Love you unconditionally!!!"
Kim then included in her Father's Day tribute more pics, in this order: Her mom Kris Jenner's ex Caitlyn Jenner with her family; brother Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream Kardashian, 4; Kourtney's ex Scott Disick with their kids Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6; Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson with their daughter True Thompson, 3; and Travis Scott with his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 3.
Kim, 40, first shared the pic of Kanye with the kids on Instagram last September, writing at the time, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!" But just months later, the reality star filed for divorce from the rapper this past February after six years of marriage and after living apart for some time.
Since the filing, Kim also paid tribute to her ex on Instagram earlier this month, for his 44th birthday. Again, she shared a pic of him with their kids.
"Happy Birthday," she wrote in the caption. "Love U for Life!"
On past Father's Day holidays, Kim typically honored Kanye and her late father in separate Instagram posts.
Kanye has appeared to move on since his split from Kim. In recent weeks, he has been sparking romance rumors with Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper's ex. Earlier this month, just after he celebrated his 44th birthday, Kanye and the model were photographed together on a trip to France. Days later, the rapper appeared to have unfollowed Kim and her family on Twitter.
Meanwhile, a source recently told E! News that "Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all." The insider added, "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."