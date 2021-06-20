Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Carly Waddell Says She Talked Herself "Into Staying Alive" While Being Rushed to the Hospital

Carly Waddell is opening up about her recent health scare and giving an update on how she's feeling since being hospitalized.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 20, 2021 9:27 PMTags
HospitalizedThe BachelorThe BacheloretteBachelor Nation
Watch: Carly Waddell in "Rough Shape" After Being Rushed to Hospital

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell is opening up about her recent health scare.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram to detail the events that led her to being transported to the hospital by an ambulance last week. Although Carly explained that she's still unsure what caused her medical emergency, she discussed the pain she was experiencing ahead of her flight.

"I know you guys are wondering what happened to me on Monday (June 14)," she began her 15-minute clip. "I was waiting in line for the plane [and] started having some really bad intestinal cramps. And when I say really bad, they were what I would compare to contractions. They were unbelievably bad."

When describing the cramps, the ABC star explained that they "kept hitting and kept hitting and I couldn't breathe."

The pain was so intense that she "got super, super hot and super, super nauseous and I stopped being able to see and I stopped being able to hear."

photos
Biggest Off-Camera Scandals in Bachelor History

Just as the plane was about to take off, The Bachelor alum revealed that she got up from her seat and ended up passing out. However, she was caught by a passenger before hitting the ground and soon after regained consciousness.

Following the incident, Carly said the fire department arrived and transported her out of the airport in a wheelchair since she was unsure she could walk. At first, she said they asked if she was able to be taken home, but after checking her vitals, they noticed her blood pressure was "way too low."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's Rumored GF Seems to Confirm She's Pregnant With His Baby

2

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Devin Booker Romance for the First Time

3

How Kim Kardashian Honored Ex Kanye West on Father's Day 2021

Because her blood pressure continued to decrease, Carly explained that she was rushed to the hospital. According to her, it was in that moment that she had to fight to stay alive.

"I could tell my body was giving out," the Bachelor Nation star shared. "And I had to talk myself...'This is not the way you go out.' I was laying there with my eyes closed and pep-talking myself into staying alive."

It's been nearly a week since she was hospitalized. However, Carly revealed that doctors still haven't given her a precise answer as to what happened.

"They basically still don't know what was going on," she explained. "They said it was probably a virus or bacteria that just got me and got me really good. Ever since that day, I'm still having really bad intestinal cramps but they're not like they were. But they're not great. And randomly getting nauseous."

On Monday, June 14, Carly's ex, Evan Bass, was the first to announce that she had been hospitalized. 

"Carly's first ambulance ride - she's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories," Evan captioned his post at the time, alongside a photo of Carly lying in the hospital bed. "Thanks for all the prayers and support. After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she's beloved."

He later added, "I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share. (I did get her permission to share photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.) In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit."

In her Instagram video, Carly expressed how thankful she was Evan was by her side the whole time.

The exes, who split in December 2020, share two children together.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's Rumored GF Seems to Confirm She's Pregnant With His Baby

2

How Kim Kardashian Honored Ex Kanye West on Father's Day 2021

3

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Devin Booker Romance for the First Time

4

Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Update on Rob's Dating Life

5

Justin Timberlake Celebrates Father's Day With First Pic of Phineas

Latest News

Where Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Stand With Jordyn Woods Today

Ellen Pompeo Reacts to Grey's Fan Calling Last Season "Trash"

Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Update on Rob's Dating Life

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Devin Booker Romance for the First Time

Scott Disick Claps Back at Criticism His Girlfriends Are Too Young

See All the Jaw-Dropping KUWTK Reunion Revelations

Katy Perry Shares Rare Footage of Orlando From Night She Gave Birth