Man Resembling Nick Cannon Appears With Pregnant Alyssa Scott in Maternity Photo Amid Baby No. 7 Reports

Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm reports that she is pregnant with Nick Cannon's seventh baby by showing, not telling.
On Sunday, Father's Day, the influencer posted on her Instagram Story a maternity photo of a shirtless man who appeared to be the Masked Singer host—his face is turned away but he bears the star's distinctive tattoos—who is shown with both hands on her baby bump. She captioned the pic, "Celebrating you today."
Alyssa did not tag Nick, 40, and he has not said anything about the post. E! News has reached out to both for comment about the photo, which was published a week after the former Nickelodeon star and influencer Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, who are his fifth and sixth children. She had also confirmed Nick as the father of her sons by posting maternity photos of herself with him in April.
Nick has, so far, welcomed a total of three babies in less than a year. In addition to the twins, Nick shares two children with model Brittany Bell—daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, who is six months old, and son Golden Cannon, 4—as well as 10-year-old twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
According to The Sun, Alyssa and Nick were photographed together in October 2020 at celebrity-favorite restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. In January, she announced her pregnancy with her current baby, her second overall, in an Instagram post that she later deleted. Then in May, she revealed in another Instagram post, which has also since been removed, that she plans to name her child, a boy, Zen S. Cannon.
One user commented on the post to wish Scott "and Nick" congratulations on the baby, to which the model replied with a thank you, People reported. In addition, according to The Sun, when a user asked if Nick was the dad, Alyssa replied with a few heart-face emojis. Another user wrote, "Where's @nickcannon he don't miss a photo shoot." Alyssa replied, "We are keeping those for us :)"
Alyssa has not announced her due date but did share fresh baby bump pics on Instagram last week, writing, "Mamiiii [butterfly emoji] the final days are here!"
Meanwhile, Abby has since deleted from her regular Instagram feed all images except one video of herself holding her and Nick's twin sons. However, on Sunday, Abby also paid tribute to Nick for Father's Day, sharing on her Instagram Story a photo of what appeared to be the star, wearing a surgical mask and cap and holding both babies in the hospital. She captioned the post, "Happy Fathers Day! We are forever grateful for you," and included two blue heart emojis.