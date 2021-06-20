See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2021

Watch : Father's Day Gift Guide: Deals for Real

It's a Father's Day to remember!

On Sunday, June 20, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars took to social media to celebrate the festive holiday with messages that will make your heart melt. Case in point? Ciara honored her husband, Russell Wilson, with a sweet tribute.

"Always Loving. Always Caring. Always There," the "Goodies" singer captioned her Instagram. "Everyday I get to see the power of God's love through how you love our children, and how dedicated you are to seeing them grow to be everything God's called them to be! We love you so much! You are our Rock! Happy Fathers Day Baby @DangeRussWilson."

Mandy Moore shared an equally heartwarming post about her hubby and first-time dad, Taylor Goldsmith.

"Let's face it, I'm pretty sure you were always destined to be a dad," the This Is Us actress gushed. "You've written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes….But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible."