Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Baby Girl Reunites With Twin Brother as She Leaves Hospital

Arie Luyendyk Jr. just received the "best early Father's Day gift."

Ahead of the special holiday, which occurs tomorrow on Sunday, June 20, The Bachelor alum shared the heartwarming news that his newborn daughter is out of the hospital after being placed in the NICU. Moreover, Lauren Burnham, who gave birth to their twins exactly one week ago, also celebrated the family update.

"Best early Father's Day gift, our baby girl is home!" the proud dad captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, June 19, alongside several images of him holding his little ones. "Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her."

On Instagram Stories, Lauren opened up about how she was feeling these last few days while her baby girl was in the hospital.

"I just felt like I needed to pull back a little bit and have some privacy," she said in a video clip. "I was going through something that was pretty vulnerable, having our daughter in the NICU and also going through the postpartum period."