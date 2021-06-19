Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out With Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi Amid Romance Rumors

When '80s worlds collide: Eleven from Stranger Things may have a new boyfriend whose name may sound rather familiar. Don't tell Chief Hopper...where ever he is.
On Thursday, June 17, Millie Bobby Brown, 17, was spotted walking and holding hands with Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son. The teens were masked as they strolled together in New York City and took turns holding a tote bag containing the British actress' dog Winnie.
Both dressed casually: Millie wore a long pink skirt, white shirt and strappy floral flats, while Jake sported a beach-themed tan button-down T-shirt paired with a white top, white, black and blue striped shorts and gray sneakers.
This marked the first time the teens have been photographed in public together since they first sparked romance rumors in early spring.
Millie started liking Jake's Instagram posts in March, while he reciprocated the following month. In early June, he shared a selfie of the two sitting in a car, captioning the pic "BFF <3." The British actress also commented "BFF" on his post, along with a unicorn emoji, while his uncle and Jon's brother Matthew Bongiovi wrote, "Hey I want my $1 back!"
Millie, whose '80s-themed Netflix show Stranger Things featured Bon Jovi's 1984 debut single "Runaway" during a polarizing season two episode, and Jake, the third of the four children Jon shares with Dorothea Bongiovi, his wife of 32 years, have not commented on the status of their relationship.
Millie was previously romantically linked to British rugby player Joseph Robinson, 18. In August 2020, multiple reports said the two had called it quits after dating for eight months.
Jake describes himself as an "actor" on his Instagram page, although he has no onscreen acting credits. He attended high school in his family's native New Jersey and announced on Instagram in February 2020, just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, that he planned to attend Syracuse University in central New York that fall.
In addition to Jake, Jon and Dorothea are also parents to daughter Stephanie Bongiovi, 28, and sons Jesse Bongiovi, 26, and Romeo Bongiovi, 17.