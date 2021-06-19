Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out With Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Wants Fans to Know She's Growing Up

When '80s worlds collide: Eleven from Stranger Things may have a new boyfriend whose name may sound rather familiar. Don't tell Chief Hopper...where ever he is.

On Thursday, June 17, Millie Bobby Brown, 17, was spotted walking and holding hands with Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son. The teens were masked as they strolled together in New York City and took turns holding a tote bag containing the British actress' dog Winnie.

Both dressed casually: Millie wore a long pink skirt, white shirt and strappy floral flats, while Jake sported a beach-themed tan button-down T-shirt paired with a white top, white, black and blue striped shorts and gray sneakers.

This marked the first time the teens have been photographed in public together since they first sparked romance rumors in early spring.

Millie started liking Jake's Instagram posts in March, while he reciprocated the following month. In early June, he shared a selfie of the two sitting in a car, captioning the pic "BFF <3." The British actress also commented "BFF" on his post, along with a unicorn emoji, while his uncle and Jon's brother Matthew Bongiovi wrote, "Hey I want my $1 back!"