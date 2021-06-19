President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden Mourn Death of Dog Champ

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's dog Champ has died at age 13.

The U.S. leader and his wife announced the death of their pet, the eldest of their two, on Saturday, June 19.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home," the Bidens said in a statement. "He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family."

The statement continued, "Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden."