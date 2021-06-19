Vin Diesel Teases Cardi B's Cameo in F9 and Whether This Is the End of Fast and Furious

Watch : Tyrese Gibson's Important Message to ALL "Fast & Furious" Fans

The Fast and Furious family has a new member joining their ranks, and her name is Cardi B.

The rapper has a small role in the upcoming movie F9, and Vin Diesel exclusively told E! News that she delivers quite the performance. Vin teased, "What she did was, she came into this movie and approached it like a thespian and left all of her musical accolades at the door."

"She came in to become a character in the franchise and as a producer that's what you really hope for," he continued. "So, my word on Cardi B is that she shined and I'm proud of her and I can't wait to incorporate her into the finale."

Regarding that finale, Vin confirmed the latest film is the beginning of the end, but he did share, "I'm not necessarily saying it's the end of Dom. I'm saying we're wrapping up this era for the mythology."