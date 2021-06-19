Brody Jenner's Mom Weighs In on Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy as Her Sister Hints at Baby's Sex

Drumroll please...
Kaitlynn Carter's sister Lindsey Carter Reis seemingly confirmed the reality star is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. On Thursday, June 18, Lindsey, who recently welcomed her son Otto, gushed on Instagram, "so excited for @kaitlynn baby to arrive and can't wait to meet our new nephew!"
Fans of The Hills' New Beginnings star began to suspect she's expecting a boy when her former mother-in-law Linda Thompson commented, "Yay! Now the news is out and I can tell everybody... I've been holding this in so long and I'm so excited for you! Congratulations! Can't wait to meet the little guy!"
Additionally, Linda wrote on Lindsey's Instagram that she's known about the pregnancy for quite awhile. "I didn't know the news about Kaitlynn being pregnant was out there yet so I've been very quiet about it," she wrote. "But I'm thrilled for her."
The mother of Brandon and Brody Jenner added, "Enjoy these days… It's pretty much the best time of your life!"
Kaitlynn herself has said very little about her pregnancy, or her romance, for that matter.
In December, she confirmed she's dating someone new and explained why she doesn't talk about him that much. The 32-year-old lifestyle blogger said on the Scrubbin' In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast, "A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."
"I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids," she continued. "I don't want to do overly public things."
And she joked that he's probably "the first adult I've ever dated," noting that he's "more mature" than she is.
Prior to dating Kristopher, Kaitlyn was in a brief relationship with singer Miley Cyrus, who she amicably split from in September 2019. And before that, Kaitlynn was married to her co-star and friend Brody.