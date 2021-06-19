Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Brody Jenner's Mom Weighs In on Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy as Her Sister Hints at Baby's Sex

Kaitlynn Carter's sister hinted at the sex of the reality star's first baby with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. Plus, find out what Brody Jenner's mom had to say about the news!

By Cydney Contreras Jun 19, 2021 3:55 AMTags
BabiesThe HillsPregnanciesBrody JennerCelebritiesKaitlynn Carter
Watch: Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Drumroll please... 

Kaitlynn Carter's sister Lindsey Carter Reis seemingly confirmed the reality star is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. On Thursday, June 18, Lindsey, who recently welcomed her son Otto, gushed on Instagram, "so excited for @kaitlynn baby to arrive and can't wait to meet our new nephew!"

Fans of The Hills' New Beginnings star began to suspect she's expecting a boy when her former mother-in-law Linda Thompson commented, "Yay! Now the news is out and I can tell everybody... I've been holding this in so long and I'm so excited for you! Congratulations! Can't wait to meet the little guy!"

Additionally, Linda wrote on Lindsey's Instagram that she's known about the pregnancy for quite awhile. "I didn't know the news about Kaitlynn being pregnant was out there yet so I've been very quiet about it," she wrote. "But I'm thrilled for her."

The mother of Brandon and Brody Jenner added, "Enjoy these days… It's pretty much the best time of your life!"

photos
The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

Kaitlynn herself has said very little about her pregnancy, or her romance, for that matter. 

In December, she confirmed she's dating someone new and explained why she doesn't talk about him that much. The 32-year-old lifestyle blogger said on the Scrubbin' In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast, "A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

Instagram

"I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids," she continued. "I don't want to do overly public things."

And she joked that he's probably "the first adult I've ever dated," noting that he's "more mature" than she is. 

Prior to dating Kristopher, Kaitlyn was in a brief relationship with singer Miley Cyrus, who she amicably split from in September 2019. And before that, Kaitlynn was married to her co-star and friend Brody.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins: Find Out Their Names

2

Jazz Jennings Opens Up About “Substantial” Weight Gain

3
Exclusive

Scott Disick Gives A Relationship Status Update on Kourtney Kardashian

4

Stuntman Alex Harvill Dead After Crashing During World Record Attempt

5
Exclusive

Jersey Shore's Angelina Accused of Cheating in Shocking Clip

Latest News

How Kobe Bryant Embodied the Joys of Being a Girl Dad

Exclusive

Vin Diesel, Ludacris & Tyrese Gibson Tease F9's Best Scenes

Brody Jenner's Mom Weighs In on Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy

Exclusive

Jordana Brewster Shares How She Honored Paul Walker in F9

Ranking the Best Car Stunts in All the Fast and Furious Movies

Why Charlize Theron is Proud of Her “Psychopathic” F9 Character

F9 Premiere Red Carpet: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive