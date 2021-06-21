20 Questions With Candace Cameron Bure

Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are so many reasons to enjoy Summer 2021. The world is opening up, postponed events have been rescheduled, and to us that means we have another reason to shop. That's why we've reinvented this season as E! Shop Girl Summer, with plans to share out must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors. Our first guest editor is the one and only Candace Cameron Bure.

Sure, we all feel like we know Candace because she has been a part of our lives through Full House (and Fuller House, of course), Hallmark movies, The View, her fashion line and other projects. She's even written books. And, obviously, she shares aspects of her life on social media. But, even with all of her openness throughout her years in the spotlight, there are still so many things we want to know about the actress. Keep on scrolling to see her responses to the 20 questions we've been curious about.