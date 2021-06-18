Why Liza Koshy’s Birthday Tribute to Her Trainer Is Causing Confusion

BFFs or something more? That's what fans were asking themselves after Liza Koshy wished her trainer a happy birthday on Instagram.

What was likely meant to be a straightforward message quickly became dissected by social media users, who were surprised to see the YouTube star call Jenna Willis her "baby" in the sweet post on Thursday, June 17.

Fans were startled because the seemingly single Liza remarked, "i can't wait to see you at the end of the aisle one day..." She then wrote, "i just have no idea which role you'll play."

The Players actress included a carousel of photos that showed the friends dirt biking on sand dunes, dressing up in costumes and hugging on their various vacations.

Liza, 25, then clarified that her wedding reference wasn't about them getting married to each other, but rather about Jenna being her "hot bridesmaid" down the line. She asked, "how about my officiant? flower girl? usher? the ridic hot bridesmaid that effortlessly shows up the bride? regardless, you know you'll be there. check your inbox for the paperless e-vite to my non-existent wedding."