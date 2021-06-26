Alessandra Ambrosio, Audrina Patridge and More Stars Are Visiting This Las Vegas Hotel

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is here and Hollywood is ready to play in Las Vegas.

As the temperatures heat up, the Vegas strip is buzzing with new restaurants, pool parties and hotels. For some Hollywood stars, they've started the warm season early with a trip to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

While the rooms, nightlife venues and massive casino are enough to grab anyone's attention, many celebrities recently made a visit to celebrate the grand opening of Elia Beach Club. According to the resort, the space was inspired by Mykonos, Greece through its ambiance, furnishings and aesthetic. And in just a matter of weeks, the venue has received positive reviews from a few famous travelers.

"Sir @richardbranson turned the former Hard Rock Hotel into an intentional destination where all the fun of Vegas could be experienced," actress AnnaLynne McCord raved on Instagram. Alessandra Ambrosio documented her visit to the Ella Beach Club when she wrote, "It's getting hot in here" after an impromptu photo shoot by the water.

Flo Rida, Audrina Patridge and Casper Smart also attended the grand opening celebrations earlier this month. So, who is ready to pack their bags and experience the fun first-hand?