The MixtapE! Presents H.E.R., The Jonas Brothers and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R. has done it again. The 23-year-old, four-time Grammy winner just dropped her debut studio album, Back of My Mind, and it's safe to say BOMM is the bomb.
Thanks to the latest releases from girls so cool their names have to be stylized in all caps (ahem, we're talking about both H.E.R. and BANKS), your Last Day of School playlist just got a lot more edgy.
Plus, turn up the volume on new songs from our longtime favorites: the Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Hudson and Diana Ross. What follows are our picks for the best of the best.
Your playlist for the weekend of June 18-20 has arrived. Enjoy!
H.E.R. feat. Ty Dolla $ign — "Back of My Mind"
"Back of My Mind" is the self-reflective titular track of the already-accomplished singer's debut studio album (which may come as a surprise since she previously released five EPs). As the lyrics suggest, H.E.R. is making a case for being "the greatest of all time" with these 21 songs, featuring Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and more.
The musician shared in a press release that she's learning to open up about "things I may have been afraid to say or admit," adding, "I'm finding freedom in being truthful with expression."
It's hard not to be blown away listening to BOMM, when you realize she won the 2021 Grammy for Song of the Year in March (for "I Can't Breathe") and, the next month, took home the Best Original Song trophy at the 2021 Oscars (for "Fight For You"). What can't she do?
As her alter ego H.E.R., Gabi Wilson proves "We Made it," big time.
BANKS — "The Devil"
Demi Lovato was dancing with the devil, and now BANKS is the devil. The alt artist (born Jillian Rose Banks) released her new single and music video, which featured her dressed in a fiery red ensemble as she taunts her next victim. Buckle up for this flamin' hot ride to hell.
Diana Ross — "Thank You"
The icon is back with her first album in 15 years—and 25th overall. Diana gave one big Thank You gift to her fans by debuting the lead single from her upcoming album, expected this fall.
Her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, is just as hyped as we are, plugging "new music from my mama" on Instagram this week. And as the artist herself wrote on social media, "I am just filled with gratitude, the songs on this album are dedicated to each of you from my heart." Thank YOU, Ms. Ross.
The Jonas Brothers — "Remember This"
Remember this, when the JoBros teased their upcoming lead single at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? Tonight, the nostalgic trio will drop their song of the summer, unveiling "Remember This" during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.
Better start memorizing the lyrics, because Kevin, Nick and Joe are touring the U.S. with Kelsea Ballerini starting in August.
Jennifer Hudson — "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"
The latest preview of J.Hud stepping into the shoes of Aretha Franklin is here! As she prepares to star as the late legend on the big screen, Jennifer released the original song "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)." The will.i.am-produced number will be included on soundtrack of the movie RESPECT, which hits theaters Aug. 13.
Jennifer teamed with Carole King and Jamie Hartman as co-writers for the powerful anthem, which shows off her ever-impressive vocals. As the Dreamgirls alum wrote on social media, "Music was always what brought Aretha back home, and this song is our tribute to her incredible journey."
Mau y Ricky, Sebastián Yatra and Mora — "3 de La Mañana"
One fan called this a song for that person you call drunk at 3 a.m., and if that doesn't sell it, we don't know what will.
Reggaeton duo (and brothers) Mau and Ricky joined forces with Sebastián, the Colombian superstar, and Mora, who previously collabed with Bad Bunny, for this emotionally-complicated bop that's perfect for your next house party.
Griff — "Shade of Yellow"
It's not every day you get a glowing review from Taylor Swift! Before announcing Red (Taylor's Version) is on the way, the pop queen turned fans on to the newly-released mixtape of the 20-year-old English singer Griff. One Foot in Front of the Other includes the title song about bouncing back from a breakup, the heartbreaking fan-favorite "Earl Grey Tea" and Taylor's personal pick "Shade of Yellow."
"I'm so in awe of Griff- you GOTTA go listen to the EXCELLENT Shade of Yellow solo written and produced by Griff," Taylor gushed on her Instagram Story. "The music she makes is so unique and adventurous & she's such a brilliant creator. Go stream!" Enough said...
Happy listening and Happy Father's Day weekend!