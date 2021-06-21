Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Update on Rob's Dating Life & Rift With Blac Chyna

Watch : Kardashians Reunion Recap Pt. 2: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, EP14)

Rob Kardashian may be living life out of the spotlight, but we have Khloe Kardashian to thank for this new update.

During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!, the Good American mogul revealed the status of the Arthur George founder's love life and shared where they all stand with Dream Kardashian's mom, Blac Chyna.

This update came about as reunion host Andy Cohen highlighted Rob's slight reemergence on KUWTK.

On the father of one's choice to step away from the show, Khloe explained, "I think he just needed a break. I think also a lot of his personal relationships really—it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him or how he felt they might of used him to get to certain areas or levels. I think that really affected him, 'cause my brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality."