Scott Disick Claps Back at Criticism His Girlfriends Are Too Young

Watch : Kardashians Reunion Recap Pt. 2: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, EP14)

Age is just a number.

During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!, Scott Disick clapped back at the claims that he only dates "much younger" women. As the Flip It Like Disick star told reunion host Andy Cohen, this is a misconception about him.

"Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls," the father of three defended. "I don't go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me 'cause I look young."

Or, as Scott said in the episode, that's what he's telling himself.

In response to this, Kris Jenner quipped, "You tell 'em, Scott."

Currently, the Talentless founder is dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. (For those who may not know, Amelia is one of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughters.) And, as Kourtney Kardashian—who dated Scott for nearly a decade before splitting in 2015—revealed at the reunion, the couple has her blessing.

This admission came about after Scott revealed his thoughts on Kourtney's relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what," Scott expressed. "So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."