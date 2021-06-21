Scott Disick Claps Back at Criticism His Girlfriends Are Too Young

Age is just a number.
During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!, Scott Disick clapped back at the claims that he only dates "much younger" women. As the Flip It Like Disick star told reunion host Andy Cohen, this is a misconception about him.
"Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls," the father of three defended. "I don't go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me 'cause I look young."
Or, as Scott said in the episode, that's what he's telling himself.
In response to this, Kris Jenner quipped, "You tell 'em, Scott."
Currently, the Talentless founder is dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. (For those who may not know, Amelia is one of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughters.) And, as Kourtney Kardashian—who dated Scott for nearly a decade before splitting in 2015—revealed at the reunion, the couple has her blessing.
This admission came about after Scott revealed his thoughts on Kourtney's relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what," Scott expressed. "So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."
Similarly, the Poosh boss said she supports "whoever would make him happy."
Scott and Amelia were first romantically linked in the fall of 2020. At the time, an E! News source revealed that Scott's feelings for Amelia were "very casual." However, by Thanksgiving, the relationship appeared more serious as the two seemingly went Instagram official. In a selfie shared on Amelia's Instagram story, which featured the couple and one of their friends, the model wrote, "THANKFUL 4 THESE PPL."
Since then, Scott and Amelia have been practically inseparable, enjoying trips to Miami, dinners out and more. Most recently, Scott commemorated Amelia's 20th birthday by gifting her a $57,500 signed Helmut Newton print and a diamond-embellished cross necklace. So, it's safe to say that Scott is smitten with Amelia.
Still, this isn't the first time Scott has found himself in a May-December romance. Prior to his relationship with Amelia, Scott dated Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie.
Word of Scott and Sofia's romance first spread in May 2017 after they were spotted looking flirty at the Cannes Film Festival. While the then 18-year-old downplayed the relationship at the time, calling them "just homies," they eventually took things to the next level. Specifically, Sofia and Scott went on to date for three years before splitting in May 2020.
In July 2020, the duo briefly reconciled, only to call it quits again a month later. An insider shared with E! News back in August, "He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time."
And the rest, as they say, was history!
