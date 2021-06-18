This Fantasy Football Loser's Story of Spending 24 Hours at the Waffle House Is a Total Touchdown

Losing has never tasted so good!

When Lee Sanderlin agreed to participate in a fantasy football league, he didn't exactly plan on coming in last place. But once the results were in, the 25-year-old had to face the consequences.

"As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House," he shared on Twitter. "Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It's 4:07 Central." Little did Lee know that his journey in Brandon, Mississippi would become an Internet obsession.

Tweet by tweet, Lee took thousands of followers on an unforgettable ride as he tried to enjoy waffle after waffle. From Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" to the Eagles' "Hotel California," Lee certainly couldn't complain about the music played in the restaurant. But after three hours into his challenge, only 4.75 waffles had been eaten.

"Per my league commissioner, I am allowed to sit in the parking lot and also if I puke it won't count against me. This won't recalibrate the strategy tho," he shared. "Found that extra something and polished off waffle 5. That's 5 hours shaved off and an incredible amount of agony for my intestines. 16 hours to go."