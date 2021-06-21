Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Relationship With Devin Booker for the First Time

Kendall Jenner certainly has a type!
In a revealing moment during tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion part two on June 20, Kendall clapped back at assumptions that she only dates basketball players—and explained why her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker is different.
"No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research," she quipped. "I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."
Kendall officially confirmed for the first time that she's serious about the Phoenix Suns player: "He's my boyfriend," the model said with a smile.
Yet Kendall has kept her relationship with Devin purposefully out of the KUWTK spotlight, as with all her past exes. "I feel like it's always worked better for me that way," Kendall revealed about her private love life.
"No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age," Kendall continued. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."
KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam previously opened up about Kendall's "rule" while filming.
"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show," Farnaz told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast in June 2021. "Because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."
Kendall and Devin celebrated their one-year anniversary on June 13. "This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship," a source told E! News. "It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."
It also turns out Devin's love of privacy only added to their compatibility. "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity," the source added. "She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."
Even Kendall's family has fallen for Devin!
"Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another," another insider dished to E! News. "They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms. They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It's exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship."
During the reunion, Kendall also called out rumors of the Kardashian-Jenner women ruining men post-break-up. "What I don't like about the narrative is that the blame is on us," Kendall stated. "The men need to take that responsibility…It's almost, like, offensive."
Looks like there's no Kardashians kurse here!