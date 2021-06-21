Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Relationship With Devin Booker for the First Time

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

Kendall Jenner certainly has a type!

In a revealing moment during tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion part two on June 20, Kendall clapped back at assumptions that she only dates basketball players—and explained why her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker is different.

"No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research," she quipped. "I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."

Kendall officially confirmed for the first time that she's serious about the Phoenix Suns player: "He's my boyfriend," the model said with a smile.

Yet Kendall has kept her relationship with Devin purposefully out of the KUWTK spotlight, as with all her past exes. "I feel like it's always worked better for me that way," Kendall revealed about her private love life.

"No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age," Kendall continued. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."