8 Things We're Definitely Buying on Amazon Prime Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The most wonderful time of the year is here! Amazon created Amazon Prime Day, which spans from June 21 to June 22, full of epic savings for Amazon Prime members who shop their site. If you're not a Prime Member, but you're interested in trying it out, now is a great time for the 30-day free trial. There are great deals on fashion, home, electronic, and beauty products, but where do you begin? There are just so many great products on Amazon across all categories. That's why it's good to prepare for shopping with a game plan. Keep on scrolling to see some of our must-have purchases.
Echo (4th Gen) With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa
Why do you need an Echo in your life? This device is great to control smart home devices (including light bulbs and locks), play music, set alarms, make calls, get sports scores, check the weather, play the news, answer questions, and play audiobooks. If you have multiple Echo devices in different rooms around the house, you can even announce that dinner is ready instead of yelling to get your family's attention. You can even set up the Amazon Guard feature to detect the sound of a smoke alarm or glass breaking when you are not home.
Prime Members save $80 off original price when you buy 2 and use promo code ECHOPRIME at checkout.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Unlike some wireless headphones, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds actually stay put, even when you're working out, thanks to their secure-fit ear hooks. They have up to 9 hours of listening time on their own, but more than 24 hours with the wireless charging case. You can even charge one earbud at a time if you're on the go and don't want to completely disconnect from your earphones. These are sweat and water-resistant and they're compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Mario Badescu is offering 30% off its whole product line during Prime Day. Their facial spray is perfect for mid-day hydration and to soothe irritated skin. It has 28,000+ 5-star reviews. Porsha Williams recently mentioned it in her round-up of Amazon must-haves and Lala Kent shared that she keeps it in her bag.
Amazon Halo Wellness Band and Membership
Use the Amazon Halo Band to monitor your sleep and the intensity of your workouts. Buying the band includes 6 months of Halo membership so you can explore hundreds of workouts, sleep and nutrition programs, and other tools. The band is available in pink, black, and white.
Seasum Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings
If you've seen these leggings all over TikTok and have been waiting to hit "add to cart," just do it now. You won't regret it. They went viral for many reasons. They have 41,000+ 5-star reviews. They're a number one best-selling item on Amazon. Even Porsha Williams and Lizzo have tried them out.
Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage
The Kindle Paperwhite is a lightweight, waterproof e-reader with a glare-free screen. You can bring all your favorite books wherever you go and download new ones that you want to read.
iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
Make sure your floors are clean every single day without lifting a finger (literally). The iRobot Roomba vacuum is a cordless cleaning system. The vacuum can be controlled via your voice or through the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. This is ideal for homes with pets (or if you have very long hair that seems to get all over the place). You can program the vacuum to clean based on your personal cleaning schedule or at a moment's notice through the sound of your voice.
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush & Anti-Aging Massager - Waterproof
The PMD Clean is a smart facial cleansing device that has over 7,000 vibrations per minute. The device's Sonic Glow Technology removes the skin's impurities by breaking down dirt and oil from within the pores, but it's still gentle enough for everyday usage. Take your daily cleansing up a notch and use this to minimize the appearance of blackheads, reduce oil congestion, and tone your skin.
— Originally published Jun 18, 2021 at 3 AM PT