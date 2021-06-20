For Anyone Who Has Lost a Dad, Let’s Celebrate Their Legacy This Father's Day

It's a question Trebek's oldest daughter Nicky knows all too well. After her dad passed, she stepped away from her role as the show's production coordinator—and can't bear to look back. "To be honest," she told CBS This Morning's Gayle King in March, "my family, we haven't watched any [episodes] at all…To me, it was his show. It was his show and it's difficult for me to carry on on the show."

And while I've learned it's impossible to predict those everyday moments that might spark pain, there are some you can prepare for: Anniversaries, birthdays, milestones that you frankly know are just going to suck. And, for me, Father's Day. Tributes are splashed across my Instagram feed, my inbox is filled with last minute reminders to buy a gift and every restaurant is packed with families saying cheers to their patriarch. The overwhelming joy is inescapable.